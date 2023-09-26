Edgefield County School District awards Teacher of the Year 2023

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County School District awarded their Teacher of the Year 2023 on Monday.

Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher Avis Tuttle Jordan earns the honor this year.

Jordan believes giving is one of her contributions to education.

“In my profession, giving may look different each day,” Jordan said in her application. “I give pencils and school supplies. I give smiles and hugs to those who might not get one at home or are having a bad day. I give kindness and love to all.”

The school district also recognized the district officer of the year, Cherret Brooks, and the bus driver of the year, Ida Bryant.

They were among a few recognized at the district breakfast banquet.

The other finalists included Merriwether Middle School Music Teacher Matt Herring and Johnston Elementary School Counselor Andra Syms.

All three finalists, including Jordan, have a combined 34 years of experience in education.

