Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening will turn partly cloudy overnight. Seasonal lows expected tonight in the low 60s. Winds will be calm.

Morning lows will be seasonal in the low 60s Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. A few showers are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. A stalled front over the area will slowly push south as the wedge builds into the region for Wednesday.

Wedge conditions are expected Wednesday - cloudy skies, cooler highs near 80, and chance for a few isolated showers. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Morning lows will be in the low 60s early Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday with the chance for a few showers. Afternoon highs will near 80.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 80-83°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy towards the end of the week. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

