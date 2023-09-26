Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cooler highs Wednesday in store through the weekend. Isolated showers possible tonight and Wednesday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few showers are possible this evening into early Wednesday. Skies will stay cloudy when it’s not raining. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening and drop to the 60s overnight.

A stalled front over the area will slowly push south as wedge conditions build into the region for Wednesday. Isolated showers will remain possible through your Wednesday afternoon. Gloomy conditions are expected overall Wednesday - cloudy skies, cooler highs near 80, and chance for a few isolated showers. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday with the chance for a few showers below 20%. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 82-84°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy towards the end of the week. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

High temperatures remaining below average the next few days.
High temperatures remaining below average the next few days.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

