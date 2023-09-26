Submit Photos/Videos
City of Aiken hosts community events during Stormwater Awareness Week

Langley Pond Park Aiken County
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will host events all throughout the week during Stormwater Awareness Week to help educate the public.

The goal of this week is to educate the public on stormwater impacts in our City and ways to reduce pollution.

Drop in at Adopt-a-Stream at Langley Pond to sample macroinvertebrates and learn more about what lives in your local streams.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 26 - from 9 a.m. to noon

Story Time with Ruby Rain Drop will be hosted at the Aiken County Library. Join Aiken County and City of Aiken for a read aloud by Keep Aiken County Beautiful.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 27 - starting at 11:15 a.m.

Drop in for Story Time with Ruby Rain Drop at the Nancy Carson Library for a read aloud by Aiken Soil and Water Conservation District.

  • Friday, Sept. 29 - starting at 11:15 a.m.

Help clean-up in a local watershed to prevent stormwater pollution from moving downstream for Rivers Alive Clean-up at Reed Creek Nature Park in Columbia County.

  • Saturday, Sept. 30 - from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Over the weekend, the 38th annual Seed STEM Festival kicked off Stormwater Awareness Week.

Every year, the last week of September is designated as Stormwater Awareness Week.

The City of Aiken invites the public to join Stormwater Awareness Week by getting out in nature and learning about where your stormwater runoff goes.

