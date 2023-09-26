Submit Photos/Videos
Body found by grass-cutting crew under Calhoun Bridge

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead under the Calhoun Bridge by a grass-cutting crew on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:49 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calhoun Bridge at Broad Street and Washington Road for a “suspicious situation.”

Once on scene, deputies say they learned a white male was found by the crew.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The agency says no further information will be released due to the investigation.

