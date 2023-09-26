Submit Photos/Videos
Belair Donuts in Augusta celebrates 4 years with new mural

By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Belair Donuts celebrated its fourth anniversary on Tuesday.

The donut and coffee shop has a location in Augusta and Grovetown and is also known for its apple fritters and breakfast pastries.

This veteran-owned business gets a lot of love from Fort Gordon.

To help celebrate this anniversary, Beautify Augusta helped the business to get its own mural.

“There’s a mother cup with her two little babies floating on a donut. It has a businessman represented, and then we have a military guy represented up there as well. So there’s different characters and the sausage guy of course,” said Cole Phil, artist.

The mural is at the Augusta location if you want to check it out.

