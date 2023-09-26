Augusta Jr. Players continue practice for new show this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They say practice makes perfect and you see that as the Augusta Junior Players get ready for their weekend performance, Finding Nemo Junior.

It’s based on the movie and includes more than 20 performers, most of them performing more than one role.

A few of the cast members, including Nemo and Dori, stopped by our Morning Mix show to tell us what we can expect.

“What’s so impressive about these kids is that a lot of them perform more than one character so 85 percent of the cast plays about four or five different characters throughout the show,” said Christina DeCarlo, associate artistic director.

The performances will take place at the KROC Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Augusta Players website.

