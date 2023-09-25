Submit Photos/Videos
Students celebrate STEM during USC Aiken’s 38th annual Seed STEM Festival

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken held its 38th annual Seed STEM festival over the weekend.

The event celebrated innovations in the area of STEM.

Student groups along with regional corporations, government agencies and national labs came together to create and present engaging hands-on activities.

Guests had the opportunity to make paper, investigate weather, and virtually travel through outer space.

