Richmond County coroner beats stage 4 cancer, rings bell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a coroner, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is in the business of death.

He works around the clock to give comfort to families during their darkest days.

For the last 10 months, he has been working, serving his community with death knocking at his own door.

For more than two decades, Bowen’s career has prepared him to face death.

“I love my job. I love the community. I love the people in the community. I love working with the people. It’s, just, it’s amazing,” said Bowen.

Less than a year ago, he got a call he wasn’t prepared for.

“If you want to know what happened, I was actually here in the office when I got the call. They asked me if was I at work and I said yeah, and they said, we need to talk to you and on the phone. They told me you’ve got a large mass. We need to move quickly,” said Bowen.

The mass was the size of a grapefruit and doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer in your lymph nodes that attacks your immune system.

“It was a frightening experience to learn that you have this cancer. You think about your family, what’s going to happen, how long am I gonna be here, what do I need to do to get my family prepared for this?” said Bowen.

But there was peace.

“With that being said, I knew God was in control. It was different seeing yourself bald in the mirror in the morning. I lost a bit of weight. I’m putting it back home that probably about 60 pounds,” he said.

Bowen kept pushing, never giving up on his community.

“I had to do six treatments of chemo, 21 days apart. The only days I really missed were the days I was on chemo because it was so long. The rest of the time I was here. I’d go to radiation for 10 minutes a day and I would be right back in the office. I didn’t want to be away from my job. It kept me busy. This what we do for the community,” said Bowen.

He said the community didn’t give up on him.

“People were texting me all the time with prayer, you know, just prayed for you. It was amazing,” said Bowen.

As he set his sights on the gold bell, Bowen said: “I rang the bell and walked out and was so glad it’s all over with now. Praise God. It’s a new world.”

