Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County coroner beats stage 4 cancer, rings bell

By Hallie Turner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a coroner, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is in the business of death.

He works around the clock to give comfort to families during their darkest days.

For the last 10 months, he has been working, serving his community with death knocking at his own door.

For more than two decades, Bowen’s career has prepared him to face death.

“I love my job. I love the community. I love the people in the community. I love working with the people. It’s, just, it’s amazing,” said Bowen.

MORE | Garden City Chorus prepares to perform 60th-anniversary show

Less than a year ago, he got a call he wasn’t prepared for.

“If you want to know what happened, I was actually here in the office when I got the call. They asked me if was I at work and I said yeah, and they said, we need to talk to you and on the phone. They told me you’ve got a large mass. We need to move quickly,” said Bowen.

The mass was the size of a grapefruit and doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer in your lymph nodes that attacks your immune system.

“It was a frightening experience to learn that you have this cancer. You think about your family, what’s going to happen, how long am I gonna be here, what do I need to do to get my family prepared for this?” said Bowen.

But there was peace.

MORE | Augusta Veterans Affairs nurse receives national honor

“With that being said, I knew God was in control. It was different seeing yourself bald in the mirror in the morning. I lost a bit of weight. I’m putting it back home that probably about 60 pounds,” he said.

Bowen kept pushing, never giving up on his community.

“I had to do six treatments of chemo, 21 days apart. The only days I really missed were the days I was on chemo because it was so long. The rest of the time I was here. I’d go to radiation for 10 minutes a day and I would be right back in the office. I didn’t want to be away from my job. It kept me busy. This what we do for the community,” said Bowen.

He said the community didn’t give up on him.

“People were texting me all the time with prayer, you know, just prayed for you. It was amazing,” said Bowen.

As he set his sights on the gold bell, Bowen said: “I rang the bell and walked out and was so glad it’s all over with now. Praise God. It’s a new world.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Latest News

Listen to 911 call of hot air balloon landing in Martinez
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Trump draws a crowd in his latest South Carolina visit
Garden City Chorus prepares to perform 60th-anniversary show
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
Georgians in film industry hopeful to get back to work as writers strike tentative deal with studios
If it seems like CSRA rabies cases are high, it’s because they really are