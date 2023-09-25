Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | The Morris Museum of Art

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Richard Rogers
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you think of The Morris Museum of Art, you might think of pictures hanging in a gallery.

However, that’s only part of the story. The museum has been bringing live concerts into Augusta for years!

Kevin Grogan, director of The Morris Museum of Art, is our studio guest to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.

