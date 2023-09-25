Submit Photos/Videos
More than $15,000 in scholarships awarded at College Night

By Hallie Turner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $15,000 in scholarships were awarded during CSRA College Night earlier this month, and we now know who got the money.

Thousands of students filled the James Brown Arena on Sept. 14 for the annual event in search of higher education opportunities, apprenticeships and future career paths.

MORE | Richmond County students show notable gains on SAT

Serving area students for three decades, CSRA College Night has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and reached tens of thousands of participants over the years. This year alone, 3,248 total attendees connected with 116 colleges and universities, four branches of military and many local technical colleges.

Scholarship recipients were:

  • Za’Nyah Mullins, Hephzibah High School
  • Cameron Downs, Aiken Scholars Academy
  • Robert Wright, Evans High School
  • Ethan Newton, Home School - Palmetto Independent Educators
  • Caalyn Hyman, Cross Creek High School
  • Angel Tanksley, Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics
  • Halle Janik, Alleluia Community School
  • Zyone Green, Allendale-Fairfax High School
  • Leo Littles lll, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
  • Stephon Duley, Denmark-Olar High School
  • Destiny Moss, Thomson High School
  • Shanya Curry, Lakeside High School
  • Myah Rodriguez-Alvarado, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
  • Dylan Byrd, Grovetown High School
  • John Stone, Aiken High School

The awards are pending qualification based on scholarship rules and eligibility requirements.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, Probe, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers, iHeart Media, Bridgestone and Centerra.

