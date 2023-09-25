More than $15,000 in scholarships awarded at College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $15,000 in scholarships were awarded during CSRA College Night earlier this month , and we now know who got the money.

Thousands of students filled the James Brown Arena on Sept. 14 for the annual event in search of higher education opportunities, apprenticeships and future career paths.

Serving area students for three decades, CSRA College Night has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and reached tens of thousands of participants over the years. This year alone, 3,248 total attendees connected with 116 colleges and universities, four branches of military and many local technical colleges.

Scholarship recipients were:

Za’Nyah Mullins, Hephzibah High School

Cameron Downs, Aiken Scholars Academy

Robert Wright, Evans High School

Ethan Newton, Home School - Palmetto Independent Educators

Caalyn Hyman, Cross Creek High School

Angel Tanksley, Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics

Halle Janik, Alleluia Community School

Zyone Green, Allendale-Fairfax High School

Leo Littles lll, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

Stephon Duley, Denmark-Olar High School

Destiny Moss, Thomson High School

Shanya Curry, Lakeside High School

Myah Rodriguez-Alvarado, John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Dylan Byrd, Grovetown High School

John Stone, Aiken High School

The awards are pending qualification based on scholarship rules and eligibility requirements.

CSRA College Night is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, Probe, South Carolina Society for Professional Engineers, iHeart Media, Bridgestone and Centerra.

