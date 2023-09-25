Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McCormick inmate charged sexually assaulting a correctional officer

Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23.
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the McCormick Correction Institution has been charged after sexually assaulting a correctional officer, while being armed with a weapon, according to authorities.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged inmate Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23, on Friday, was charged after sexually assaulting a correctional officer at McCormick Correction Institution, according to authorities.

Authorities say that on Sept 20, Sheard used physical force to hold the victim against her will in a bathroom in the education building, then used a sharp object to threaten during the sexual assault. Sheard used the threat of violence or death if she did not participate.

Authorities confirmed the victim’s story during examination, officer statements, and physical evidence of strangulation.

Sheard is being charged with taking a hostage, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Latest News

Weekend strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia are expected to eventually impact...
Ga. S.C. drivers see drop in gas prices over the past week
38th annual Seed STEM festival
Students celebrate STEM during USC Aiken’s 38th annual Seed STEM Festival
USC Aiken's 38th annual Seed STEM Festival
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
As fall begins, wave of rabid animals continues across CSRA