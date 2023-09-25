McCormick inmate charged sexually assaulting a correctional officer

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at the McCormick Correction Institution has been charged after sexually assaulting a correctional officer, while being armed with a weapon, according to authorities.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged inmate Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23, on Friday, was charged after sexually assaulting a correctional officer at McCormick Correction Institution, according to authorities.

Authorities say that on Sept 20, Sheard used physical force to hold the victim against her will in a bathroom in the education building, then used a sharp object to threaten during the sexual assault. Sheard used the threat of violence or death if she did not participate.

Authorities confirmed the victim’s story during examination, officer statements, and physical evidence of strangulation.

Sheard is being charged with taking a hostage, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

