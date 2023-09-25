Submit Photos/Videos
Maple Street renaming ceremony today, in honor of Augusta deacon

Maple and Sherman streets in downtown Augusta
Maple and Sherman streets in downtown Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ceremony will be held to rename Maple Street in honor of a former Augusta deacon.

On Monday, the street will official be named after Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr. who died in 2005.

The name was approved back in July by city leaders.

In 1963, Griffin was ordained as a deacon of Good Samaritan Baptist Church.

He served there until he died in 2005.

Griffin counseled kids and young adults.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on the corner of Sherman and Maple streets.

