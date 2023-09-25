Maple Street renamed to honor late Augusta deacon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maple Street in Augusta has a new name.

It’s to honor the late Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr.

During his life, he was an activist for the community and had big dreams for the community Augusta could become.

Griffen died in 2005.

On Monday, advocates, friends, and family showed up in celebration of the name change.

“Oftentimes you hear about these sorts of events for people that have donated a lot of money, but my grandfather didn’t have a lot of money. But he had a lot of heart and a lot of desire to see the community change and be better. So, for me, it really was a sense of pride when we found out it was going to occur,” said Kevin Griffin, grandson of Griffin Sr.

The name change was approved in July by city leaders.

