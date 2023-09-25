Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Maple Street renamed to honor late Augusta deacon

Maple Street in Augusta has a new name, to honor the late Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr.
Maple Street in Augusta has a new name, to honor the late Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Maple Street in Augusta has a new name.

It’s to honor the late Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr.

During his life, he was an activist for the community and had big dreams for the community Augusta could become.

Griffen died in 2005.

MORE | Augusta Veterans Affairs nurse receives national honor

On Monday, advocates, friends, and family showed up in celebration of the name change.

“Oftentimes you hear about these sorts of events for people that have donated a lot of money, but my grandfather didn’t have a lot of money. But he had a lot of heart and a lot of desire to see the community change and be better. So, for me, it really was a sense of pride when we found out it was going to occur,” said Kevin Griffin, grandson of Griffin Sr.

The name change was approved in July by city leaders.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Latest News

A lot of rabid raccoons and skunks are turning up in the CSRA this season, and most are in...
What you need to know about rabies cases in the CSRA
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
As fall begins, wave of rabies continues across CSRA
Group gifts foster kids with bookbag to hold belongings
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Group gifts foster kids with bookbag to hold belongings
WRDW
Do you have a Jeep? Enter the contest to raise funds for safe cribs