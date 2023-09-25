Ironman brings thousands of athletes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

The largest half Ironman event in the country took place this morning in Augusta.

Over a thousand athletes from all over competing for the grand prize.

Energy was high at the race, as professional and amateur athletes to took the Savannah River and the streets of Augusta to test their endurance and strength.

From Germany, to Canada, and right here in Augusta, Ironman welcomed athletes from all over the world.

“I’m from Outerbanks North Carolina, but i live in Lynchburg Virginia right now,” said first time Ironman participant, Connor Readman.

He’s no stranger to a good race and as he reflects on his first Ironman as a professional athlete, he’s already got his sights set on next year.

“Streets lined up with people cheering you on, that was my favorite part- helped me push through til the very end. If they have another professional race next year I’d love to be back, see if I can’t do better,” he said.

Starting out bright and Sunday morning, athletes swam on both sides of the Savannah River, starting in North Augusta and rounding it out in the Garden City, with a 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 mile run.

“The crowds were amazing, the down river swim was really unique. It still like separated the packs but it was a fast one,” said Ironman 70.3 Augusta pro women’s winner, Paula Findlay.

People watching say the excitement of it all is really why they come out year after year.

North Augusta neighbor Gregory Harrell loves it so much he’s thinking about doing it himself.

“Not very good at swimming. If I did, I would be in this race. It’s on my bucket list. to learn how to swim and compete if I’m not too old,” he said.

He’s like so many others, keeping up with the athletes who trained so hard for that winning moment.

Other than the swim portion being moved up river, this year athletes also ran most of the riverwalk which is a change from previous years.

