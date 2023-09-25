Submit Photos/Videos
How much do food service workers make in Georgia?

In total, the Peach State saw 392,140 food service jobs in 2022.
By Jordan Barela
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, Georgia saw close to 400,000 food service jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies some of the following as food service jobs:

  • Chefs and head cooks
  • Bartenders
  • Waiters and waitresses
  • Dishwashers
  • Hosts and hostesses
  • Fast food workers

In 2022, the highest average salary of a food service worker reported to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was for a chef or head chef. The average annual salary was $57,520.

Fast food workers had the lowest average annual salary of food service workers in Georgia. That average salary was $23,520.

