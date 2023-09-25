How much do food service workers make in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, Georgia saw close to 400,000 food service jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In total, the Peach State saw 392,140 food service jobs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies some of the following as food service jobs:

Chefs and head cooks

Bartenders

Waiters and waitresses

Dishwashers

Hosts and hostesses

Fast food workers

In 2022, the highest average salary of a food service worker reported to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was for a chef or head chef. The average annual salary was $57,520.

Fast food workers had the lowest average annual salary of food service workers in Georgia. That average salary was $23,520.

