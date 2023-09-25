Submit Photos/Videos
Hot-air balloon surprises some in Martinez neighborhood

A hot-air balloon landed Monday morning in a Martinez residential neighborhood, but authorities assured us it wasn’t a crash.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hot-air balloon came down Monday morning in a Martinez residential neighborhood, but authorities assured us it wasn’t a crash.

The balloon with a RE/MAX logo landed sometime before 9:30 a.m. in the area of Fernglen Way.

Although it may have looked otherwise, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t a crash.

