Garden City Chorus prepares to celebrate 60th anniversary with concert

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City Chorus, a group of men from the CSRA that sings barbershop-style songs, is preparing to hold a 60th anniversary concert.

We stopped by one of their rehearsals to learn more about the group and see what to expect this weekend.

“This is the Augusta chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, chartered in 1963,” said John Phillips, music director.

Today, about 20 members regularly meet on Tuesdays around 7 p.m. at North Augusta Church.

“It’s open to any man in the CSRA who wants to sing, who likes to sing and can sing,” Phillips said.

“My absolute favorite part about doing this actually is spending time with these guys, these are some pretty darn cool folks,” said Maurice Lewis, who has been part of the group for about six years.

Lewis says it’s fun, and he enjoys entertaining people. On Saturday, they will have a big opportunity to do that.

“We are looking back over the 60 years and recognizing what barbershop represented at that time, and how it has progressed,” he said.

Their 60th anniversary show will happen Saturday at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta.

“All of our songs for this show were chosen based on our charter being awarded to this chapter in 1963, so we look for songs with a tie to 1963 or in the ‘60s,” said Phillips.

It will also feature barbershop quartets, including Main Street, the 2017 International Quartet Champions.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.

