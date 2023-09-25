Ga. S.C. drivers see drop in gas prices over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas price averages in Georgia and South Carolina have slightly dropped over the past week, according to AAA.

On Monday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.30 per gallon, down 8 cents cents from a week ago. However, Monday’s average is 18 cents higher than the price a year ago.

South Carolina prices decreased slightly over the past week, averaging to $3.36 on Monday, down seven cents from last week.

Today’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.23 per gallon, down from $3.35 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average dropped seven cents to $3.39.

For the first time in two weeks, the nation’s average price of gas has declined.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy says.

The current national average went down three cents over the past week, to $3.85 per gallon; making that 15 cents higher than the price a year ago.

