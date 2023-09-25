Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

FINDING SOLUTIONS: Group gifts foster kids with bookbag to hold belongings

Group gifts foster kids with bookbag to hold belongings
Group gifts foster kids with bookbag to hold belongings(wrdw)
By Laura Warren
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 11,000 children are in foster care in the state of Georgia, placed there after a choice someone else made.

You may be surprised to know only 50% of those kids will graduate high school and 80% of death row inmates were once in foster care.

Finding solutions starts with making sure children in the foster care system know they matter.

“We didn’t start as foster parents,” said Tammy Ferguson. “We knew of a situation with two little girls who needed a home. We thought it would be a temporary situation and we could do that, and we adopted them over three years later, this past February.”

Since then, the Ferguson’s home, and their hearts, have grown. Along with daughters, Julia and Kasey, they’ve taken in other foster children, but that first meeting almost always breaks their hearts.

MORE | Mother thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker who saved choking girl

“We have never had a foster care child come to us with school pictures with art from their classroom, scrapbook, journal, nothing meaningful about their life. They just show up and have to work their way into your family,” she said.

And, many times, they show up with little to nothing to call their own. Many times, they bring their belongings from foster home to foster home in a trash bag.

“Old bookbags, Walmart bags, just no dignity in that. Those children deserve more than that,” said Ferguson.

Rob Scheer knows this firsthand because he grew up in foster care.

“Kids are being placed in homes with trash bags. They’re being re-located home to home with trash bags, and it’s just something we no longer can have this happen,” he said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Scheer remembers feeling disposable as a child carrying his belongings in a trash bag to his foster home, which is why he started the non-profit Comfort Cases.

“These kids deserve something new that belongs to them,” he said. “To make sure that every single child that enters our foster care system knows that they’re loved.”

Comfort Cases provides a bookbag stuffed with a blanket, pajamas, a book, Bombas socks, and a 32-inch duffel bag to foster kids.

The health insurance company, Amerigroup, is pledging to make sure every kid in Georgia entering foster care receives one.

“This eliminates the trash bag. This truly eliminates the trash bag,” said Scheer.

So that kids in foster care can finally have the dignity they deserve.

And, you get the chance to be part of the solution.

In November, Comfort Cases and Amerigroup will be teaming up in Augusta. They need volunteers to pack bags for our local kids. They haven’t set the date or location yet.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Latest News

A lot of rabid raccoons and skunks are turning up in the CSRA this season, and most are in...
What you need to know about rabies cases in the CSRA
Maple Street in Augusta has a new name, to honor the late Deacon Charlie Griffin Sr.
Maple Street renamed to honor late Augusta deacon
The raccoon was captured by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.
As fall begins, wave of rabies continues across CSRA
WRDW
Do you have a Jeep? Enter the contest to raise funds for safe cribs