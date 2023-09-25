Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Doctors Hospital makes top 100 list in independent analysis

Doctors Hospital in Augusta
Doctors Hospital in Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors Hospital of Augusta has been named one of the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals,” according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI and reported by Fortune.

‌To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted with the goal of inspiring higher performance and deliver added value.

MORE | Augusta Veterans Affairs nurse receives national honor

“I am immensely proud to congratulate our exceptional team at Doctors Hospital for achieving this prestigious recognition as one of the nation’s ‘100 Top Hospitals,’” said Joanna Conley, FACHE, CEO at Doctors Hospital. “Our team is committed to providing the highest quality care to our community.”

Compared to other hospitals, this year’s recipients had:

  • 31 percent fewer deaths than non-winning hospitals.
  • 9 percent fewer patients with complications.
  • 39 percent fewer health care-associated infections.
  • Nearly 20 percent lower inpatient expenses per discharge.
  • Half a day shorter average length of stay.

The “100 Top Hospitals” program focuses on short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of patients.

‌Eligible hospitals are ranked for performance across 10 measurement grouping areas.

Final rank is determined based on performance for all individual measures. Hospitals are ranked within five separate peer groups: major teaching hospitals (15 winning facilities), teaching hospitals (25 winning facilities), large community hospitals (20 winning facilities), medium community hospitals (20 winning facilities) and small community hospitals (20 winning facilities).

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows

Latest News

Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
Dondra Faison
Augusta Veterans Affairs nurse receives national honor
Peachtree Sports Network
Peachtree Sports Network will be launching this Sunday
A local student connects with University of Georgia undergraduate admissions during the...
More than $15,000 in scholarships awarded at College Night