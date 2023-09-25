Do you have a Jeep? Enter the contest to raise funds for safe cribs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed Jeeps with rubber ducks in the window and wondered why.

Or maybe you’ve heard of Jeep owners ducking people. Well, you’re not crazy. It’s a real thing.

The Jeep community is close-knit and always helping each other out. Kim Leonard had no idea what she was entering into when she bought her first Jeep in 2011.

Now, she’s hooked.

During the pandemic, a Jeep owner in Canada had a bad day, and one of her fellow Jeep friends used a rubber duck to brighten it.

Since then, it’s caught on.

“One of her other friends decided to put a rubber duck on her Jeep and wrote nice Jeep on it. That was during the middle of COVID when everyone needed a pick me up, so after that, the rubber ducks have always been a part of the Jeep communities,” said Leonard. “Most of us carry around buckets of all types of rubber ducks. Jeeps tend to park next to each other; that way, we can appreciate and say nice ride, and you will always find a rubber duck in the door handle.”

We’ve told you about August Duck Dash on October 21. It’s a fall festival and rubber ducky race at Savannah Rapids Park to benefit the Family YMCA’s A Place to Dream program.

The proceeds go to buy cribs for babies and beds for kids. We want all our Jeep friends there. If you have a Jeep to show off, there’s a Jeep contest.

It’s $30 to enter. That gets you a rubber duck entry into the Duck Dash, entry into the Jeep contest, and a shirt.

For more details and to adopt a ducky, go to augustaduckdash.com.

