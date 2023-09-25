Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

Steven Noah Cliett is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened on the 1900 Block of Walker Street on Friday, according to the agency.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Officials say Cliett was last seen on the 1900 Block of Walker Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on Cliett, contact Investigator Joshua Evans at (706) 821-1085 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

