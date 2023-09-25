Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Warmer highs today and Tuesday. Rain chances increase mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning were cooler than average in the mid/upper 50s. A few locations stayed in the low 60s. Early this week stays warm with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be seasonal in the mid-60s Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of the work week.

Showers look possible Wednesday and Thursday as a stalled front stays over the region and low-pressure systems travel along the front. The amount of rainfall is also vague at the moment but will range from 1/2 of an inch to possibly just over an inch by the end of the day Thursday. Isolated higher rainfall totals will be possible.

Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s midweek before returning to the low 80s for our weekend.

Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Riley's 6 AM Forecast