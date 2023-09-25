Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning were cooler than average in the mid/upper 50s. A few locations stayed in the low 60s. Early this week stays warm with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be seasonal in the mid-60s Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of the work week.

Showers look possible Wednesday and Thursday as a stalled front stays over the region and low-pressure systems travel along the front. The amount of rainfall is also vague at the moment but will range from 1/2 of an inch to possibly just over an inch by the end of the day Thursday. Isolated higher rainfall totals will be possible.

Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s midweek before returning to the low 80s for our weekend.

