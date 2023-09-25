Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Veterans Affairs nurse receives national honor

Dondra Faison
Dondra Faison(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored VA Augusta Health Care System Registered Nurse Dondra Faison with its National HeRO Award for her contributions to VA’s Journey to High Reliability.

“I am immensely proud of the work Dondra has accomplished,” said Robin E. Jackson, VA Augusta Executive Director.

“Receiving a National HeRO Award means our staff members have integrated High Reliability Organization Principles and practices into the fabric of our daily operations and culture to ensure we deliver the best care possible. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to Dondra Faison,” Jackson said.

The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within the Veterans Health Administration and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s Journey to High Reliability through the demonstration of HRO principles.

