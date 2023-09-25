Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Utilities still seeing higher water bills after cyberattack

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities says they’re getting more calls about high bills.

It has been about a month since we last checked in, where Augusta Utilities said that water bills should return back to normal after the cyber attack threw things for a loop.

But people say they’re still seeing their bills double.

So what’s the problem?

Augusta Utilities says a number of factors are still at play, including the summer season’s uptick in water use, the rise of bills in general, but also the water meters themselves.

MORE | Georgians in film industry hopeful to get back to work as writers strike tentative deal with studios

There’s already a campaign to replace all 75,000 meters in the county, but some were installed as far back as the 1980′s.

Desperate for help after receiving a water bill for $140 for water use that Carolyn Cope says normally costs $70, Cope says she tapped a nearby utility worker to check out her meter.

“He looked in and he said ‘Oh Ms. Cope, wow. This needs to be replaced, it’s very old.’ and I was like, I’m sure it is. I’ve lived here for 20 years and I’ve never had it replaced,” she said.

She lives alone with her dog Max and knew something was up, but was tired of getting workarounds when reaching out to Augusta Utilities.

“It was the food coloring test, I was supposed to put drops of that in my commodes, in my bathrooms and see if there was a leak, and see if it showed up in the bowl, I did all that and nothing happened, except it made a mess in the back of the toilet,” said Cope.

As it turns out Augusta Utilities says if it’s not the summer water use, it’s the meters themselves.

MORE | If it seems like CSRA rabies cases are high, it’s because they really are

Of the 75,000 water meters active in Richmond County, about 30% still have to be read in person.

Separate parts inside the device were all affected during the cyber shutdown, but some are just old.

There’s been an active campaign in Augusta Utilities since 2021 when they were awarded $6 million in American Rescue Plan money to replace all 75,000, but they’re still working on deciding a trial replacement model and this project is set to take five years to complete replacing them all.

There’s a back order on water meters because of high demand during COVID, but they say the meters should still be working normally for the most part.

Direct of Augusta Utilities, Wes Byne, said: “There should not be anomalies still. And again, if we can find out who those citizens are that are

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Jaylnn Bailey
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Latest News

Listen to 911 call of hot air balloon landing in Martinez
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Trump draws a crowd in his latest South Carolina visit
Garden City Chorus prepares to perform 60th-anniversary show
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
Georgians in film industry hopeful to get back to work as writers strike tentative deal with studios