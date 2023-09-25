As fall begins, wave of rabid animals continues across CSRA

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a summer when it seems like every week a rabid animal was found somewhere in the CSRA, it’s happened again.

The latest incident happened Sept. 20 in Columbia County.

A vaccinated dog fought with a raccoon on Yelton Farm Road in Appling. The raccoon was collected by Columbia County Animal Services and tested positive for rabies.

Just a few days earlier, a rabid raccoon was found in McDuffie County in the area of Bowdens Pond Road . A dog was euthanized after exposure to the animal.

Other rabid animals have been found in Richmond and Saluda counties for a total of about a dozen across the CSRA.

We spoke not long ago with Terri McCollister from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about what you can do to keep both you and your pets.

“Rabies is fickle. It kind of goes up and down like anything else,” said McCollister.

Experts say the number we are seeing now isn’t concerning, but the virus is, which is why it’s important to make sure your pets are vaccinated.

Virtually all of the rabid animals found in the CSRA this season have been raccoons or skunks.

I.C. Parnell with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said: “Rabies is such a serious virus because it’s always fatal when contracted.”

McCollister said: “We don’t want any person or any pet to die from rabies.”

Knowing the signs is important, and it isn’t just foaming at the mouth. While that is a telltale sign, there could be other warning signs.

Parnell said: “One form is the furious form, where they attack stuff and become extremely aggressive. The other form is the dumb form, because they basically just sit there, and they act like they’re oblivious to everything around them.”

Health officials recommend taking these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

