Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority brings economic boost to Aiken with annual meeting

A sea of pink and green flooded USCA Aiken as members of the sorority met to discuss community...
A sea of pink and green flooded USCA Aiken as members of the sorority met to discuss community impact and sisterhood.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Aiken, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held its 2023 South Atlantic Region Cluster six meeting at USC Aiken over the weekend.

The event meant to unite members of the sorority from various chapters across the region to focus on uplifting communities and promoting personal and professional growth while also generating an economic boost for businesses in Aiken.

“The economic impact where we used vendors to provide our meals here at the convocation center- also lodging. We have members lodging here in Aiken. So, we are hoping to provide an impact to the community of Aiken from an economic perspectives as well through our services programs,” said South Atlantic Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Tiffany Moore Russell.

The meeting made history as the largest sit-down event in the convocation center at USC Aiken, with over 900 members of the organization in attendance.

Among those in attendance were local chapters from all across the CSRA including both the Alpha Alpha Epsilon Omega Chapter in Columbia County and the Zeta Xi Omega Chapter in Richmond County.

Russell also says the sorority donated packs of food to children in Aiken over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

