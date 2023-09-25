3 teens killed, 1 injured in South Carolina shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday in the 200 block of Saddletrail Road.

At the where authorities were called after 2 p.m., they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 16-year-old Caleb Wise, Dre’von Riley, and Jakobe Fanning, both 17.

The fourth victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

On Monday, Richland County School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon released a statement.

According to Witherspoon, the three victims were students at Eau Claire High School.

“The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence,” Witherspoon said.

Counselors are at the school, where security has been boosted.

