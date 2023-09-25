Submit Photos/Videos
3 local residents prosecuted over federal firearms charges

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local residents’ firearms cases are among those prosecuted in federal court in recent weeks.

The cases are part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

In the past four years, more than 800 defendants have been prosecuted in the federal Southern District of Georgia for firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony.

Those indicted during the September term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury include Hephzibah resident Hunter W. Taylor, 25, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm, referring to a short-barrel rifle.

Meanwhile, Demmerio Swint, 29, of Augusta, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Savannah police officers found a pistol in Swint’s pocket and another in his vehicle after a November 2021 traffic stop.

Alvin York, 47, of Swainsboro, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Swainsboro police officers found multiple firearms in York’s vehicle during a December 2021 traffic stop.

“Guns in the hands of convicted felons present a danger to the community,” U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg Jill E. Steinberg said. “With our law enforcement partners, we continue to identify and prosecute individuals who violate firearms laws.”

