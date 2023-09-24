Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old with dementia

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man
By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man with dementia who was last seen Saturday evening.

They say 72-year-old Willie Roland was last seen September 23, around 5:00 p.m. leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street, on foot, in an unknown direction.

Roland was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shoes, a blue hat, and grey pants, with a tan and grey hoodie tied around his waist.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Roland is reported to suffer from dementia.

If you have any information on Roland, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to please contact any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or 821-1080.

