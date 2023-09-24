One person dead after vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on September 13, 2023.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Lance Corporal Lena Butler says around 9 p.m. the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber was driving eastbound on Wagener Road, about 9 miles west of Aiken.

The driver and passenger of a 2017 Subaru SUV were traveling northbound on Hatchaway Bridge Road.

Butler says the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Wagener Road and was hit by the driver of the Caliber.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the driver of the SUV died 10 days later, September 23, 2023. The passenger in the SUV was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation by SCDPS. The Aiken County coroner has not released the name of the driver who died.

