Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead after vehicle accident in Aiken County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on September 13, 2023.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Lance Corporal Lena Butler says around 9 p.m. the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber was driving eastbound on Wagener Road, about 9 miles west of Aiken.

The driver and passenger of a 2017 Subaru SUV were traveling northbound on Hatchaway Bridge Road.

Butler says the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Wagener Road and was hit by the driver of the Caliber.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the driver of the SUV died 10 days later, September 23, 2023. The passenger in the SUV was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation by SCDPS. The Aiken County coroner has not released the name of the driver who died.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Trulieve medical dispensary in CSRA
1st marijuana dispensary in CSRA prepares to open
Missing Richmond County teen
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old
Missing man from Augusta
UPDATE: Missing Richmond County man with autism has been found

Latest News

Emily's 11pm Saturday Forecast
Ironman participants flood downtown Augusta ahead of 2023 race.
Ironman brings nearly $4.5 million to local businesses
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Missing Richmond County teen
Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old