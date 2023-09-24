Submit Photos/Videos
Man sends sexual photos to minor, travels to Georgia for meet-up, sheriff’s office accuses

B.J. Helton is being held in Floyd County Jail without bond, the sheriff's office said.
B.J. Helton is being held in Floyd County Jail without bond, the sheriff's office said.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Alabama man is in jail after officials say he sent inappropriate photos to someone he thought was a minor — and then traveled to Georgia to meet them, according to a document from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

B.J. Helton faces several charges, including a criminal attempt of aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement and obscene materials. Officials also found meth and two glass smoking devices upon the 39-year-old’s arrest, they said.

Helton, who is from Huntsville, came to Floyd County last Monday to meet up with what he believed was a child under 16, the sheriff’s office said. He had spoken to them on social media, taking part in “graphic sexual conversation” and sending inappropriate photos, according to the sheriff’s office.

Helton is being held in Floyd County Jail without bond, booking records show.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

