Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures Sunday afternoon have reached the upper 80s which is a few degrees above average for this time of the year. Monday will be a copy-and-paste forecast from what we saw Sunday.

Morning lows Monday will be cooler than average in the upper 50s. Early next week stays warm with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be seasonal in the mid-60s Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week.

There is some model discrepancy in the exact timing and amount of rainfall expected for our work week.

Showers look possible Wednesday and Thursday as a stalled front stays over the region and low-pressure systems travel along the front. The amount of rainfall is also vague at the moment but will range from 1/2 of an inch to possibly 3 inches by the end of the day Thursday.

Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s midweek before returning to the low 80s for our weekend.

