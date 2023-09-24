Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful start this morning with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s going to be a little warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Warm Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. (WRDW)

Morning lows Monday will be cooler than average in the upper 50s. Early next week stays warm with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be seasonal in the mid-60s Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week.

Showers look possible Wednesday and Thursday as a stalled front stays over the region and low pressure systems travel along the front. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

