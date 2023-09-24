Bamberg County schools get funds to boost career opportunities

BAMBERG, S.C. - The Bamberg County School District is one of five in the state that will benefit from a nearly $200 million grant that will improve career opportunities for students with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Education will allocate $199 million toward improving career opportunities for students with disabilities nationwide.

The Palmetto State is one of 20 participating states and is set to receive $10 million from the grant, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

The Bamberg County district will get a share of the money, along with the Rock Hill School District, the South Carolina Public Charter School District, Sumter County Schools and the Williamsburg County School District.

It will also include several state agencies and nonprofits.

It’s part of a five-year pilot effort through the national Pathways to Partnerships project, which focuses on self-sufficiency for young disabled communities as they enter their post-grad seasons.

It provides a way for those unable to receive a traditional high school diploma, often a requirement for a post-grad job, to be successful the way they always dreamt of.

“Over 60% of students in SC have a disability, that is just a learning disability, not a physical disability,” South Carolina Department of Education representative Derek Phillips said. “So when they leave our schools and are not able to earn a high school diploma, this is obviously an issue that they are not able to go into the workforce since they don’t have the proper credentials.”

This will be a five-year-long pilot program involving five public school districts, including Williamsburg County.

