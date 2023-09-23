Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Investigators say Jalynn Bailey was last seen September 11, 2023 on the 4000 block of Madison Lane in Augusta.

Bailey was picked up by an unknown individual and has not been seen or heard from since then.

If you have any information about Bailey’s whereabouts, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.