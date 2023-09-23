Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County investigators searching for missing 17-year-old

Missing Richmond County teen
Missing Richmond County teen(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Investigators say Jalynn Bailey was last seen September 11, 2023 on the 4000 block of Madison Lane in Augusta.

Bailey was picked up by an unknown individual and has not been seen or heard from since then.

If you have any information about Bailey’s whereabouts, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
Personnel file sheds light on cop under investigation
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Man with rifle was just protecting his cash, deputies learn

Latest News

Missing man from Augusta
UPDATE: Missing Richmond County man with autism has been found
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 6 highlights