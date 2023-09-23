Investigators searching for missing Richmond County man with autism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County investigators are searching for 32-year-old Marquez Spear who is non-verbal with autism.

Spear was last seen around 10:30 p.m., Friday, leaving 2415 Antebellum Drive in Augusta on foot in an unknown direction.

Spear was wearing a black shirt with Pac-man on the front, black shorts and has a thin beard. He is missing two front teeth.

If you have any information, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

