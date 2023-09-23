Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler mornings in the 50s. Rain free until next week.
Beautiful weather for the first weekend of Fall
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler than average mornings and sunny, pleasant days can be expected this weekend through all of the upcoming week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph Saturday and turn out of the southwest Sunday between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks warmer with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.
Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Brian Manecke
Personnel file sheds light on cop under investigation
Jace Simmons
‘You can help’: Thomson family aims to raise awareness after suicide

Latest News

Cool nights and warm, sunny days through early next week
9/23/2023 Saturday Morning Weather Update
Cool nights and warm, sunny days through early next week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Beautiful weekend for the start of Fall! Staying dry this weekend but rain chances possible...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Beautiful weekend for the start of Fall! Staying dry this weekend but rain chances possible...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast