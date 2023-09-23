Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler mornings in the 50s. Rain free until next week.
Beautiful weekend for the start of Fall! Staying dry this weekend but rain chances possible next week.
By Chris Still
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler than average mornings and sunny, pleasant days can be expected this weekend through all of the upcoming week. The next chance of rain does not arrive until the middle of the week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph Saturday and turn out of the southwest Sunday between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks warmer with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.
Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

