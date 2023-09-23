Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler than average mornings and sunny, pleasant days can be expected this weekend through all of the upcoming week. The next chance of rain does not arrive until the middle of the week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph Saturday and turn out of the southwest Sunday between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks warmer with highs in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Mornings in the 50s for the first official weekend of fall. (WRDW)

