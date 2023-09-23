Submit Photos/Videos
2 people dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway

By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died after a crash on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 9:24 p.m.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5200 block of Mike Padgett Highway in reference to an accident with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies observed two vehicles were involved in an accident where two victims were deceased upon arrival, according to officials.

It’s unknown at this time how many occupants were in the vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

