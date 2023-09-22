Savannah Riverkeepers test water ahead of Ironman weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for Ironman 70.3.

Around 2,000 competitors have been arriving in Augusta for the Sunday race.

Ironman athletes will start the race with a 1.2-mile swim down the Savannah River, making water quality essential.

All week long, the Savannah Riverkeepers have been hitting the water daily to test for e-coli.

So far so good, the testing has come back clean.

“It’s extremely important to know what the health of the water is, what the quality of the water is, especially when you have over 2,000 people about to jump in this water,” said Truck Carlson, Savannah Riverkeeper.

The water’s clean, but cold.

So, what about the possibility of athletes wearing a wetsuit?

The river temp was around 72 degrees on Friday morning.

Wetsuits are permitted if the water temperature is up to 76.1 degrees. Organizers will make the final call on Sunday morning.

