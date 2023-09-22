Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Savannah Riverkeepers test water ahead of Ironman weekend

By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for Ironman 70.3.

Around 2,000 competitors have been arriving in Augusta for the Sunday race.

Ironman athletes will start the race with a 1.2-mile swim down the Savannah River, making water quality essential.

All week long, the Savannah Riverkeepers have been hitting the water daily to test for e-coli.

MORE | 1st marijuana dispensary in CSRA prepares to open in Evans

So far so good, the testing has come back clean.

“It’s extremely important to know what the health of the water is, what the quality of the water is, especially when you have over 2,000 people about to jump in this water,” said Truck Carlson, Savannah Riverkeeper.

The water’s clean, but cold.

So, what about the possibility of athletes wearing a wetsuit?

The river temp was around 72 degrees on Friday morning.

Wetsuits are permitted if the water temperature is up to 76.1 degrees. Organizers will make the final call on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Man with rifle was just protecting his cash, deputies learn

Latest News

Savannah Riverkeepers test water ahead of Ironman weekend
The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority South Atlantic Region held a special ceremony commemorating the...
Alpha Kappa Alpha unveils special bench at USC Aiken
Aquinas vs. Greenbrier
Aquinas face off with their temporary host: Greenbrier
Aquinas face off with their temporary host: Greenbrier