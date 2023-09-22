Salvation Army seeks help feeding the hungry in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Augusta is seeking support in addressing a critical shortage of kitchen staff and a spike in demand for meals.

The center’s soup kitchen serves about 140 meals daily, primarily to shelter clients, in addition to providing 40 to 50 community meals each day. That totals more than 60,000 meals in the past year.

To help meet rising demand, local restaurants, businesses and community groups are invited to contribute ready-to-serve meals.

“The demand for food has increased dramatically recently,” said Olga Gonzalez, director of social services at the organization. “With the help of the community, we will be able to continue to meet the demand head-on so that no one who comes to the Center of Hope goes hungry.”

If you’re interested in helping, email Gonzalez at olga.gonzalez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Monetary donations are also welcome, with $5 paying for two meals. To make a monetary donation, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org or contact Derek Dugan, Director of Development at derek.dugan@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Donations of nonperishable food items are also being accepted throughout the month amid a 55% increase in food expenses.

