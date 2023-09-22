Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Salvation Army seeks help feeding the hungry in Augusta

Center of Hope
Center of Hope(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Augusta is seeking support in addressing a critical shortage of kitchen staff and a spike in demand for meals.

The center’s soup kitchen serves about 140 meals daily, primarily to shelter clients, in addition to providing 40 to 50 community meals each day. That totals more than 60,000 meals in the past year.

To help meet rising demand, local restaurants, businesses and community groups are invited to contribute ready-to-serve meals.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“The demand for food has increased dramatically recently,” said Olga Gonzalez, director of social services at the organization. “With the help of the community, we will be able to continue to meet the demand head-on so that no one who comes to the Center of Hope goes hungry.”

If you’re interested in helping, email Gonzalez at olga.gonzalez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Monetary donations are also welcome, with $5 paying for two meals. To make a monetary donation, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org or contact Derek Dugan, Director of Development at derek.dugan@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Donations of nonperishable food items are also being accepted throughout the month amid a 55% increase in food expenses.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
DUI crash victim shares story of survival
‘My whole body was burning’: DUI victim shares story of survival

Latest News

If you recognize this person, call 803-534-3550.
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing
From left: Rafael Geraldo, Hannah Zhou and Katelyn Scoggins.
3 Richmond County teens are National Merit semifinalists
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Emily Acton 12pm Friday forecast