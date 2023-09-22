Personnel file sheds light on Richmond County cop under investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about Richmond County Investigator Brian Manecke who is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

The parents of two girls accused him of posting their children’s pictures in a Facebook group called Taboo. The parents have a background in law enforcement and filed a complaint with Internal Affairs.

“Beyond upset. I mean this is my family and an agency that I had given the vast majority of my adult like took it lightly and was reckless with my loved ones,” said Brent Turner, parent.

Manecke fatally shot himself on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, but hasn’t said why they are investigating Manecke. He was a ten plus year employee with the sheriff’s office.

“He has looked at victims and their family members and taking their statements, listening to what they had to go through,” said Turner.

News 12 requested his POST files with the state and his personnel file with RCSO.

Manecke was hired by RCSO in 2009 as a jailer. In 2017, he was promoted to deputy.

Within the last year, he added investigator to his job title.

The job role of investigator, according to Manecke’s personnel file, includes investigating assigned cases to determine the circumstances of criminal activities, interviewing complaints and victims while obtaining written and/or signed statements.

His POST documents with the state show him in good standing and more than 1,000 hours of training in the last 14 years.

His recent performance review says: “Investigator Manecke displays honesty on a daily basis and is extremely knowledgeable in the skills needed to work criminal investigations.”

