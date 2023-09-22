Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing

By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY HILL, S.C. - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that killed a Holly Hill man earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called late Sept. 14 to a home on Schwartz Drive where they found an unconscious man. The 44-year-old was suffering fatal stab wounds to the upper body, Ravenell said.

MORE | Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows

Authorities released some photos of a person of interest and asked that anyone who recognizes the person call 803-534-3550.

“This individual may have information in this case could be beneficial to the investigation,” Ravenell said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
DUI crash victim shares story of survival
‘My whole body was burning’: DUI victim shares story of survival

Latest News

Center of Hope
Salvation Army seeks help feeding the hungry in Augusta
From left: Rafael Geraldo, Hannah Zhou and Katelyn Scoggins.
3 Richmond County teens are National Merit semifinalists
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Emily Acton 12pm Friday forecast