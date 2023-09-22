Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOLLY HILL, S.C. - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that killed a Holly Hill man earlier this month.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called late Sept. 14 to a home on Schwartz Drive where they found an unconscious man. The 44-year-old was suffering fatal stab wounds to the upper body, Ravenell said.
Authorities released some photos of a person of interest and asked that anyone who recognizes the person call 803-534-3550.
“This individual may have information in this case could be beneficial to the investigation,” Ravenell said.
