Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County killing

HOLLY HILL, S.C. - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that killed a Holly Hill man earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called late Sept. 14 to a home on Schwartz Drive where they found an unconscious man. The 44-year-old was suffering fatal stab wounds to the upper body, Ravenell said.

Authorities released some photos of a person of interest and asked that anyone who recognizes the person call 803-534-3550.

“This individual may have information in this case could be beneficial to the investigation,” Ravenell said.

