Overturned truck spills chickens on Athens Highway, blocks traffic

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road are blocked after a truck overturned Friday morning, spilling live and dead chickens on the pavement, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway will remain closed for another estimated two to three hours, the sheriff’s office said. The southbound lanes are also experiencing delays.

The truck’s driver is reportedly being assessed for injuries, and patrol deputies are diverting traffic.

“We expect the clean-up and investigation will take an extended period of time, so travel another route if you can!” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

GOOD NEWS! Athens Highway/US 129 reopened just a couple of minutes ago (12:50 p.m.) and traffic can now move through the...

Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 22, 2023

Just last Wednesday, another chicken truck crashed in Sandy Springs, sprawling frozen chickens across the road and leaking fuel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs

