North Augusta prepares to host youth ecology camp

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Ecology Expedition department is hosting an ecology camp in October.

Join engineering technician Lauren Alston in collecting and identifying aquatic macroinvertebrates to determine the quality of water.

The first camp is on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The second camp is on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at Brick Pond Park.

This camp is for first through sixth graders, and it’s $25 for both days.

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Ecology Lab, and Adopt-a-Stream will be at the camp.

For more information, call 803-441-4311.

