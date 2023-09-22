North Augusta prepares to host youth ecology camp
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Ecology Expedition department is hosting an ecology camp in October.
Join engineering technician Lauren Alston in collecting and identifying aquatic macroinvertebrates to determine the quality of water.
The first camp is on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The second camp is on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at Brick Pond Park.
This camp is for first through sixth graders, and it’s $25 for both days.
Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Ecology Lab, and Adopt-a-Stream will be at the camp.
For more information, call 803-441-4311.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.