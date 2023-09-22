Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta prepares to host youth ecology camp

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Ecology Lab, and Adopt-a-Stream will...
Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Ecology Lab, and Adopt-a-Stream will be at the camp.(FOX Carolina News)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Ecology Expedition department is hosting an ecology camp in October.

Join engineering technician Lauren Alston in collecting and identifying aquatic macroinvertebrates to determine the quality of water.

MORE | Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility

The first camp is on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The second camp is on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at Brick Pond Park.

This camp is for first through sixth graders, and it’s $25 for both days.

NAPRT's Ecology Camp
NAPRT's Ecology Camp(WRDW)

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River Ecology Lab, and Adopt-a-Stream will be at the camp.

For more information, call 803-441-4311.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
DUI crash victim shares story of survival
‘My whole body was burning’: DUI victim shares story of survival

Latest News

Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows
Emily Acton 12pm Friday forecast
A Columbia County firefighter was arrested on child porn and drug charges and fired on the day...
Learn about Columbia County rescuer's arrest
Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a...
Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing