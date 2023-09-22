Submit Photos/Videos
Mother gets 30-day sentence for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer, authorities say

Authorities say Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty and was given a 30-day sentence this week...
Authorities say Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty and was given a 30-day sentence this week for waterboarding her baby, and putting him in a freezer.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A mother was given a 30-day jail sentence after Oregon prosecutors said she waterboarded her child and placed him in the freezer.

KPTV reports that police were called to Sharday McDonald’s apartment in October 2021 to check on her welfare after hearing a tip that she had put her infant in the freezer.

Authorities reported that an officer at the scene heard McDonald screaming at the child’s father, Kendrick Neal, inside their apartment.

According to the prosecution, the officer saw the infant being held by McDonald when he opened the door.

McDonald reportedly told the policeman that she didn’t put her baby in the freezer or drown him.

However, authorities said there were images of McDonald showing her waterboarding the child.

According to the officer, the pictures showed McDonald holding the baby by his onesie and waterboarding him.

“It looked like [the baby] was trying to hold his breath while water was pouring over his face,” the officer said of the pictures seen.

Authorities said while the officer was taking McDonald to jail, she said that her actions were done as a test to see if the child’s father “gave a f--k at all,” adding she waterboarded her baby to try and make Neal come back to the apartment.

She allegedly admitted her actions were done “out of spite.”

The infant was likely unable to breathe, according to a doctor who spoke with the prosecution.

According to court documents. McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty and received a 30-day jail sentence.

Records show that the 30-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

