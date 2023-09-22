Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested

Latest News

Amazon announced new Echo devices along with some new features for all Alexa devices.
What the Tech: New updates for Amazon’s Alexa
Matthew Brisendine
Columbia County rescuer arrested in child porn, weed bust
Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says
Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility
Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility
Chat GPT
What the Tech: Does Chat GPT help with schoolwork?