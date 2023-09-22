Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says

Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton County Courthouse(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting, which police said was accidental, caused a panic at the Fulton County Courthouse Friday morning.

Gunfire erupted within the walls of the courthouse at 185 Central Avenue. According to police, a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm which resulted in a gunshot wound to her own leg.

Police told Atlanta News First that the investigator is alert, conscious and breathing. There is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman, Allison Walker, Aunarey Walker and Melissa Allen.
I-TEAM: 2 fired, 2 demoted in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scandals
Brian Manecke
‘I want to hurt him’: Parent speaks on Richmond County cop investigation
From left: Eric Longacre and Joshua Barnhill
1 arrested, 1 sentenced in Columbia County child porn cases
Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital
Woman arrested, man loses leg after head-on crash on I-20
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School teacher allegedly punched, student arrested

Latest News

Amazon announced new Echo devices along with some new features for all Alexa devices.
What the Tech: New updates for Amazon’s Alexa
Matthew Brisendine
Columbia County rescuer arrested in child porn, weed bust
Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility
Augusta Regional Airport opens new car rental facility
Chat GPT
What the Tech: Does Chat GPT help with schoolwork?